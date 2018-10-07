Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Active Sunday

Fitzgerald (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game in San Francisco.

Fitzgerald has made a mockery of the 49ers defense the last three seasons, posting two 100-yard performances and reaching the end zone five times in six contests. With a hamstring injury in tow, the 35-year-old will be hard-pressed to uphold that standard considering his meager output (8-65-0 on 12 targets) the past three outings.

