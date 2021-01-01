Fitzgerald (groin) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The Cardinals have held Fitzgerald out of the first two sessions of Week 17 prep, leaving his status cloudy for Sunday's clash with the Rams. He can turn the tide with an appearance Friday, but in any case the team seems poised to tab him with a designation for game day. If Fitzgerald eventually is inactive this weekend, Arizona likely will turn to KeeSean Johnson in three-wide sets with DeAndre Hopkins (hip) and Christian Kirk.
