Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Another subdued performance

Fitzgerald secured two of four targets for eight yards in the Cardinals' 31-9 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Fitzgerald was sort of a forgotten man with Christian Kirk making his return from an ankle injury. The veteran receiver now has less than 20 receiving yards in back-to-back games, and he's seen just seven targets combined over that last pair of contests after notching at least that many in five of the first six games of the campaign. Fitzgerald will look to make inroads against a tough 49ers defense in a Week 9 Thursday night battle.