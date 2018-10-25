Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Back at practice Thursday
Fitzgerald (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
It's unclear how many practice reps Fitzgerald was able to handle, but he's on a similar path to previous weeks, when he was cleared either by the end of the week or just before kickoff. After posting three consecutive 100-catch, 1,000-yard seasons, the 35-year-old wide receiver was due for some regression in 2018. However, the combination of a lingering hamstring issue and the Cardinals' quarterback situation have contributed to a dismal campaign to date.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Held out of practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Finds end zone in loss•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Cleared for Thursday night•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Limited practice Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Listed as limited Monday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Makes five catches in loss to Vikings•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks: Week 8
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...