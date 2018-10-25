Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Back at practice Thursday

Fitzgerald (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

It's unclear how many practice reps Fitzgerald was able to handle, but he's on a similar path to previous weeks, when he was cleared either by the end of the week or just before kickoff. After posting three consecutive 100-catch, 1,000-yard seasons, the 35-year-old wide receiver was due for some regression in 2018. However, the combination of a lingering hamstring issue and the Cardinals' quarterback situation have contributed to a dismal campaign to date.

