The Cardinals reinstated Fitzgerald (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday.
Fitzgerald is set to return to action Sunday against the Giants after missing the Cardinals' last two games following a positive COVID-19 test. The wideout should step back into a regular role in three-receiver sets now that he's back on the active roster, but the future Hall of Famer likely won't warrant much attention outside of the deepest of leagues. He's topped out at eight receptions and 62 receiving yards over his 10 appearances this season, and he has yet to reach the end zone in any of those games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Status for Sunday uncertain•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Goes on COVID-19 list•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: In line to miss Sunday's game•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Vintage effort in defeat•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Manages two catches Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Makes four grabs Week 9•