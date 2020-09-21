Fitzgerald caught all seven of his targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 30-15 win over Washington.

The veteran receiver didn't have a reception over 12 yards, but he was there for Kyler Murray whenever the Cardinals needed to move the chains. With the second-year QB looking more polished as a passer this season, the whole Arizona passing game should be more productive, but Fitzgerald's role and inability to stretch the field at 37 years old will still limit his fantasy utility to deeper PPR formats.