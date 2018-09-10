Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Catches seven passes
Fitzgerald caught seven of 10 targets for 76 yards in Sunday;s 24-6 loss to Washington.
Fitzgerald was the only pass catcher to do anything at all, as quarterback Sam Bradford threw for just 153 yards without any touchdowns. The veteran wideout should continue to see a large number of targets each week, although Arizona's offensive performance in Week 1 is a concern.
