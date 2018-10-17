Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Cleared for Thursday night
Fitzgerald (back) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Thursday's game against Denver, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Listed as a limited participant the previous two days, Fitzgerald was upgraded to full participation for Wednesday's walkthrough. He should be fine to handle his usual complement of snaps, but he's yet to get anything going this season and will now draw a tough matchup in the slot against Broncos cornerback Chris Harris.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Limited practice Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Listed as limited Monday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Makes five catches in loss to Vikings•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Ready for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Returns to limited practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Returns to drills Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...
-
What you missed: Lynch ailing
Heath Cummings catches you up on everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...