Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Cleared for Thursday night

Fitzgerald (back) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Thursday's game against Denver, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Listed as a limited participant the previous two days, Fitzgerald was upgraded to full participation for Wednesday's walkthrough. He should be fine to handle his usual complement of snaps, but he's yet to get anything going this season and will now draw a tough matchup in the slot against Broncos cornerback Chris Harris.