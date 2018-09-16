Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Comes down with hamstring injury

Fitzgerald is questionable to return to Sunday's road game against the Rams due to a hamstring injury, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

When he departed in the third quarter, Fitzgerald had just three receptions (on five targets) for 28 yards to his name. He's been a modicum of health and conditioning during 14-plus seasons, missing six games overall and just two (both in 2014) since the start of the 2008 campaign. There's no telling if the current concern will impact his practice reps as the Cardinals prep for a Week 3 matchup with the Bears, but Wednesday's injury report will give the first indication of his potential to play.