Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Coming back for 2019

Fitzgerald is signing a one-year contract to play for the Cardinals in 2019, Darren Urban of the team's official website reports.

Fitzgerald will return for at least one more season to work with second-year quarterback Josh Rosen and new head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The veteran is coming off a career-low 734 yards in his age-35 campaign, though he still led Arizona in every major receiving category. Armed with cap space as well as the first pick in each round of the upcoming draft, the Cardinals surely will prioritize upgrades on their dreadful offensive line to give Rosen, Fitzgerald, David Johnson and Christian Kirk (foot) a better chance at success under the new coaching staff. Kingsbury was known for his pass-heavy Air Raid offenses at Texas Tech and likely will install a scheme that's more aggressive than what the Cardinals ran under Mike McCoy and Byron Leftwich in 2018. There's legitimate hope for a rebound in Fitzgerald's age-36 campaign, considering he's already proven himself capable of beating defenses without the help of speed. He had three consecutive seasons with triple-digit receptions and more than 1,000 yards from 2015 to 2017.