Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Coming back for 2019
Fitzgerald is signing a one-year contract to play for the Cardinals in 2019, Darren Urban of the team's official website reports.
Fitzgerald will return for at least one more season to work with second-year quarterback Josh Rosen and new head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The veteran is coming off a career-low 734 yards in his age-35 campaign, though he still led Arizona in every major receiving category. Armed with cap space as well as the first pick in each round of the upcoming draft, the Cardinals surely will prioritize upgrades on their dreadful offensive line to give Rosen, Fitzgerald, David Johnson and Christian Kirk (foot) a better chance at success under the new coaching staff. Kingsbury was known for his pass-heavy Air Raid offenses at Texas Tech and likely will install a scheme that's more aggressive than what the Cardinals ran under Mike McCoy and Byron Leftwich in 2018. There's legitimate hope for a rebound in Fitzgerald's age-36 campaign, considering he's already proven himself capable of beating defenses without the help of speed. He had three consecutive seasons with triple-digit receptions and more than 1,000 yards from 2015 to 2017.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Remains undecided about 2019•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Snaps four-game scoreless streak•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Makes splash in loss•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Nabs seven passes in loss•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Makes history against Lions•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Keys win with 32-yard grab•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
Super Bowl Fantasy football picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
NFL Playoff Challenge best picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...