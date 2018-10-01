Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Considered day-to-day with hammy
Coach Steve Wilks said Monday that he considers Fitzgerald (hamstring) to be day-to-day, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Fitzgerald caught just five passes for 37 yards while playing through his hamstring injury the past two weeks, but he still managed to log snap shares of 96 and 97 percent. He'll likely show up on the injury report once again as the Cardinals prepare for a Week 5 game in San Francisco.
