Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Contained by Seattle
Fitzgerald secured three of seven targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks.
Fitzgerald, playing through a pre-existing hamstring injury, did not look like his usual self and from time to time seemed to be moving gingerly about the field. While it's not clear how long the veteran might be plagued by the condition, Fitzgerald's fantasy owners nonetheless ought to be feeling good about the receiver's future prospects as rookie quarterback Josh Rosen -- making his first career start Sunday -- seemed to be a significant upgrade over the benched Sam Bradford. While the Cardinals will likely be cautious with his workload in practice this week, Fitzgerald will next look to build his rapport with Rosen in Week 5 against a 49ers secondary that has surrendered 11 passing touchdowns through the first four weeks of the season.
