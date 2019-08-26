Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Continues to see preseason action
Fitzgerald has recorded two catches (on four targets) for six yards through the Cardinals' first three preseason games.
Fitzgerald got in a decent amount of reps with rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, racking up 36 offensive snaps in those contests. Although Fitzgerald's production is underwhelming, new coach Kliff Kingsbury has admitted the Cardinals have been utilizing a vanilla offense during exhibition season. Once the Air Raid is unleashed Week 1 and beyond, Fitzgerald figures to be a favorite target of Murray, but it remains to be seen if he'll remain on his perch as the clear No. 1 receiver in Arizona's offense, as he has been for much of his Hall-of-Fame worthy career.
