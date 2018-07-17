Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Could play beyond 2018

Fitzgerald suggested that he may continue playing beyond 2018, Jace Frederick of The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "It doesn't really matter about the age, it's about what you put into it and your mind-set," Fitzgerald said. "If you still produce and you play at a high level, you kind of determine how long you want to play. If I can stay at a high level, I still keep destiny in my own hands."

The 34-year-old wide receiver is entering the final year of his contract and remains adamant about his intention to finish his career in Arizona. Fitzgerald didn't show any signs of slowing down last season, finishing second in the league in catches and ninth in receiving yards despite playing with Blaine Gabbert and Drew Stanton for much of the year. Sam Bradford and Josh Rosen should provide an upgrade on the 2017 quarterback situation, and the Cardinals still don't have much in the way of competition for targets. Fitzgerald needs 390 receiving yards to pass Terrell Owens for second place on the all-time list.