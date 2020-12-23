Fitzgerald (groin) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
This is a new injury for Fitzgerald, who rarely misses time. Since the Cardinals didn't actually practice Tuesday, the team's session Wednesday should provide a better indication of Fitzgerald's Week 16 availability. KeeSean Johnson, Andy Isabella and Trent Sherfield all stand to benefit it Fitzgerald is sidelined Saturday against the 49ers.
