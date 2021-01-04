Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Fitzgerald (groin) may take "awhile" to make a decision about whether to return for an 18th season in 2021, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports

Fitzgerald has taken his time on such a call in each of the previous four offseasons, informing the Cardinals that he was putting off retirement for another year between mid-January and mid-February. He may do the same this time around, but after a campaign in which he missed game action for the first time since 2014, he may be closer to hanging up the cleats than at any other point. Fitzgerald also managed career-worst marks across the board -- 54 catches, 409 yards and one touchdown on 72 targets -- while tying his career low with 13 appearances (he also did this in 2006). He currently sits No. 2 all time in receptions and receiving yards behind Jerry Rice, with the former in reach if Fitzgerald decides to play another two or three seasons (he's 117 behind Rice). Fitzgerald isn't under contract in 2021, so the Cardinals likely will give him all the time he needs regarding his future.