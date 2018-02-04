Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Decision to come 'in a week or two'

Fitzgerald said Sunday that he'll make a decision on his future "in a week or two," Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The comment was preceded by another in which Fitzgerald relayed that certain things will need to be known, personnel-wise. He's certainly alluding to the Cardinals' quarterback situation in the wake of Carson Palmer's retirement. With Palmer out of the picture, the team doesn't have one signal caller under contract and won't be able to amend that reality, at the earliest, until free agency starts on March 14. As a result, Fitzgerald's "in a week or two" caveat should be taken with a grain of salt.