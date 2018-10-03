Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Doesn't appear to practice Wednesday
Fitzgerald (hamstring) didn't have a helmet during the part of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
For the third week in a row, Fitzgerald appears as if he'll open the week with a DNP at practice. In the previous two weeks, he proceeded to practice on a limited basis Thursday and Friday, so elevation to a full session the next two days would signal that his hamstring injury is beginning to dwindle. Since a seven-catch, 76-yard performance in the regular-season opener, Fitzgerald has mustered an 8-65-0 line on 14 targets over the last three games.
