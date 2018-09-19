Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Doesn't appear to practice Wednesday

Fitzgerald (hamstring) took part in stretching but wasn't active during the open portion of Wednesday's practice, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Fitzgerald typically receives a vet day off or is limited with a non-injury during the first session of each week, but his hamstring concern throws a wrench into his current status, which will become clear when Wednesday's injury report is posted.

