Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Eclipses 70 catches, 800 yards
Fitzgerald secured four of seven targets for 45 receiving yards during Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Rams.
The 36-year-old Fitzgerald is perhaps Arizona's all-time face of the franchise, and deservedly so, with 17,073 receiving yards, 120 touchdowns, 11 Pro Bowl nominations and a Walter Payton Man of the Year Award to his name. Though his locker room influence is undeniable within the youthful Cardinals organization, Fitzgerald has seen his statistical production drop off over the past two seasons, averaging 72 catches, 769 receiving yards and five TDs between 2017 and 2018 after putting up 108 catches, 1,131 yard and seven TDs per year between 2015 and 2017. It remains undetermined as to whether Fitzgerald will return for a 17th NFL campaign, but if he does, the decorated veteran would likely serve as Arizona's No. 1 or 2 option at wide receiver in a second season under the Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray regime.
