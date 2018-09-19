Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Expected to suit up Sunday

Coach Steve Wilks said Fitzgerald (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's practice and is expected to play Sunday versus the Bears, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

During the open part of practice Wednesday, Fitzgerald was contained to stretching, but he must have fit in some reps once the session was closed to the media. He hasn't missed a game since the 2014 season, so all signs are pointing toward an appearance Sunday against Chicago's 18th-ranked pass defense. With no Cardinal aside from David Johnson making his presence felt as a receiver this season, expectations should be tempered for Fitzgerald.