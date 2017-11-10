Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Explodes for 10-catch night in loss

Fitzgerald brought in 10 of 14 targets for 113 yards in Thursday's 22-16 loss to the Seahawks.

The trusted veteran paced all receivers in receptions, receiving yardage and targets on the night, an unsurprising development given his sizable role in the Cardinals' offense irrespective of who's behind center. Fitzgerald now has five double-digit target games this season along with a trio of 100-yard and double-digit catch efforts. With 60 receptions through nine games, he remains on pace for a third straight 100-catch season. He'll look to continue building toward that goal against the Texans in Week 11.