Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Finds end zone in loss
Fitzgerald brought in four of eight targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 45-10 loss to the Broncos on Thursday.
Fitzgerald logged the only touchdown of the game for the Cardinals when he hauled in a four-yard scoring dart from Josh Rosen just before the halfway point of the third period. It was notably the veteran receiver's first trip to the end zone this season, while his 40 receiving yards actually represented his best total since a 76-yard effort against the Redskins in Week 1 with Sam Bradford under center. Fitzgerald does continue to see plenty of targets, with Thursday serving as his second straight game with eight looks. While Rosen's inconsistency is likely to continue wreaking havoc with Fitzgerald's overall production, he remains a fantasy consideration heading into a Week 8 divisional battle against the 49ers.
