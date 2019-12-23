Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Finds end zone in Seattle

Fitzgerald caught four of seven targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Seahawks.

The veteran receiver continues to have a low ceiling when it comes to yardage -- he's topped 60 yards in only one of the last nine games -- but the slow-and-steady pace has gotten him over 17,000 receiving yards for his career, making Fitzgerald only the second player in NFL history to reach that mark along with Jerry Rice. There are other milestones he could try to reach -- Fitzgerald is 26 receptions shy of 1,400 and eight receiving TDs behind Marvin Harrison's 128 for fifth all-time -- but there's a good chance he'll be playing the final game of his Hall of Fame career next week against the Rams.