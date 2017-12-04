Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Finds end zone versus Rams
Fitzgerald caught all 10 balls thrown his way for 98 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 32-16 loss to the Rams.
Fitzgerald was the most targeted Cardinal on the day and temporarily got his team back in the game with a stretching 15-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. The veteran was coming off his worst outing of the season last week against the Jaguars, but this fine performance puts him at four games with at least 70 receiving yards in his last five. Fitzgerald is on pace for over 1,000 yards this season despite the team's struggles at quarterback, and he'll look to continue his recent success next week against the Titans.
