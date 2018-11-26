Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Finds end zone

Fitzgerald caught both of his targets for 30 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers.

Fitzgerald helped his team get off to a quick start, scoring on a 25-yard touchdown reception just minutes into the game. Unfortunately, he did little after that point and watched as the Chargers rattled off 45 unanswered points to win the game. Fitzgerald has been held to 50 yards or fewer in four of his previous five games, but he's kept his fantasy value afloat with five touchdowns during that span. He'll look to continue his recent scoring binge next Sunday against the Packers.