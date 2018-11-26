Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Finds end zone
Fitzgerald caught both of his targets for 30 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers.
Fitzgerald helped his team get off to a quick start, scoring on a 25-yard touchdown reception just minutes into the game. Unfortunately, he did little after that point and watched as the Chargers rattled off 45 unanswered points to win the game. Fitzgerald has been held to 50 yards or fewer in four of his previous five games, but he's kept his fantasy value afloat with five touchdowns during that span. He'll look to continue his recent scoring binge next Sunday against the Packers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Two touchdowns in loss to Raiders•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Posts 50-plus receiving yards in two straight•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Tops 100 yards receiving versus 49ers•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Full practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Held out of practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...