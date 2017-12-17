Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Five catches in Sunday loss
Fitzgerald caught five of his 10 targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Redskins.
Fitzgerald was the leading receiver, but Arizona's passing game struggled on the whole, as quarterback Blaine Gabbert threw for 189 yards on 41 attempts while also taking five sacks. Still, Fitzgerald was almost able to set his team up for the game-winning touchdown in the final minute before a hit knocked the ball out of his hands on a fourth-down play. Even with his team's less-than-ideal quarterback situation, Fitzgerald remains a hot fantasy commodity thanks to his massive share of targets.
