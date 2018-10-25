Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Full practice Thursday
Fitzgerald (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
With his health cleared up earlier than it has been since injuring his hamstring Week 2, Fitzgerald will set his sights on turning around what has been slow start to the campaign. There's an expectation that the switch in offensive coordinator from Mike McCoy to Byron Leftwich will help Fitzgerald take off. "We have to do a better job getting him the ball and putting him in position to make plays for us," Leftwich told Urban on Thursday. "The plays are still there in him." The offense is now in the hands of rookie quarterback Josh Rosen, who has connected with Fitzgerald on 14 of 26 passes for 142 yards and one touchdown in his four starts to date.
