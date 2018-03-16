Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Gets new signal caller

Fitzgerald will be working with quarterback Sam Bradford in 2018 after the latter signed with the Cardinals on Friday.

The Cards have employed a cavalcade of quarterbacks during Fitzgerald's 14-year career, but the lack of consistency under center hasn't stopped the wide receiver from putting together a Hall of Fame resume. After the Carson Palmer era ended this offseason, the team was in the market for one of the free-agent signal callers and settled on Bradford, who played one game with the Vikings last season before a bone bruise in his knee and the performance of Case Keenum allowed for just one more appearance. If the injury bug bites Bradford again, head coach Steve Wilks will turn to Mike Glennon or a potential pick in the upcoming draft. Despite working with three QBs in 2017, Fitzgerald posted his third consecutive 100-catch, 1,000-yard campaign, so Bradford's accuracy (71.8 percent in 17 outings in Minnesota) should help him maintain relevance in his age-35 season.