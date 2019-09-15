Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Goes for 104 yards in loss
Fitzgerald caught five of 11 targets for 104 yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Ravens.
It's a renaissance in the desert for Fitzgerald, who now has back-to-back 100-yard games for the first time since, believe it or not, Weeks 2 and 3 of 2015. More than half of Fitzgerald's Sunday yardage came on a deep shot off play action early in the third quarter in which the veteran made a sliding catch and rallied to his feet to pick up extra yardage for a gain of 54. Fitzgerald has been bogged down in recent seasons by inconsistent quarterback play. The strong start by Kyler Murray and pass-first approach of head coach Kliff Kingsbury looks to be leading to a return to the old Fitzgerald.
