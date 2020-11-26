The Cardinals placed Fitzgerald (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Fitzgerald hasn't exactly been productive this season -- a 43-336-0 line on 57 targets in 10 games -- and now a positive COVID-19 test will sideline him for the first time since the 2014 campaign. With Fitzgerald out of the lineup Sunday at New England, the Cardinals likely will rely even more on DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk, though Andy Isabella figures to get a fair amount of work out of the slot.