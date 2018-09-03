Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Going into 15th season

Fitzgerald caught his only preseason target for six yards.

Fitzgerald combined for 16 offensive snaps during the exhibition season, which is no surprise considering he's entering his 15th professional campaign. He'll kick off 2018 on the receiving end of passes from Sam Bradford, but it wouldn't surprise if he's working with rookie first-round pick Josh Rosen at some point due to Bradford's injury history. Fitzgerald's signal-caller likely doesn't matter, though, as he's churned out 100-plus catches, 1,000 or more yards and at least six touchdowns in three straight years.

