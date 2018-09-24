Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Hardly involved Sunday
Fitzgerald (hamstring) caught both of his targets for just nine yards in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Bears.
Fitzgerald was limited at practice this week due to his hamstring injury, but was able to gut it out Sunday. It looked like it might be a productive game for Arizona's passing attack, as Sam Bradford tossed two touchdown in the first quarter. The veteran quarterback did little after that, however, turning the ball over three times, and was ultimately benched in favor of rookie Josh Rosen. There hasn't been an official announcement made yet, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Cardinals make a quarterback switch. In that case, one would assume the offense would open up a bit with Rosen, creating more scoring opportunities for players like Fitzgerald. In any event, he'll face division rival Seattle in Week 4.
