Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Hauls in eight more passes Sunday
Fitzgerald corralled eight of 13 passes for 55 yards during Sunday's 26-24 win at Seattle.
After reaching 100 receptions and 1,000 yards for a third season in a row last Sunday, Fitzgerald was in the running for a second consecutive catch title with fellow centurion Antonio Brown (101 catches) sidelined due to a strained calf. Heading into Week 17, Fitzgerald's only real competition, Jarvis Landry, had a slight 103-101 lead, but the latter was far more efficient with his looks Sunday (nine grabs on 10 targets) and ended the regular season in the No. 1 spot. After inking an extension in November, Fitzgerald has one year remaining on his current contract, but his return may be contingent on whether head coach Bruce Arians opts to stick around. "I don't want to think about him walking away right now," Fitzgerald told Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site. "We're holding out hope." Don't expect a decision from Fitzgerald anytime soon.
