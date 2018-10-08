Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Held in check

Fitzgerald (hamstring) caught two of three targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 28-18 win at San Francisco.

Fitzgerald's production has been modest, to say the least, over the last four games, with just 10 receptions for 100 yards during that span. Part of the blame could be placed on his lingering hamstring injury, but the state of the Cardinals' offense is not helping either. The veteran wideout will try to get on track in Week 6 at Minnesota.