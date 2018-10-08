Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Held in check
Fitzgerald (hamstring) caught two of three targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 28-18 win at San Francisco.
Fitzgerald's production has been modest, to say the least, over the last four games, with just 10 receptions for 100 yards during that span. Part of the blame could be placed on his lingering hamstring injury, but the state of the Cardinals' offense is not helping either. The veteran wideout will try to get on track in Week 6 at Minnesota.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Active Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Will play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Officially deemed questionable•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Limited practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: No practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5