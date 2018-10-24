Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Held out of practice Wednesday
Fitzgerald (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
While the Cardinals gave Fitzgerald a designation, his absence likely was more of a veteran day off than anything. Look for him to return in some capacity the next two days as he prepares for a significant workload yet again Sunday against the 49ers. On the season, Fitzgerald has logged a team-high (among wide receivers) 86.9 percent of the offensive snaps.
