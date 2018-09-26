Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Held out of practice Wednesday

Fitzgerald (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

During the part of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Fitzgerald took part in individual drills without a helmet, per Urban. That activity seemingly wasn't enough for Fitzgerald to be tagged as limited, but if one uses last week as a guide, he should get there Thursday and maintain it Friday. As for his performance to date, he suffered through miserable quarterback play from Sam Bradford, who was usurped by rookie Josh Rosen late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Bears. There's no track record of a rapport between Fitzgerald and Rosen, the new starting QB, but it can't be any worse than what he endured the first three games of the campaign.