Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Held to 44 yards

Fitzgerald secured five of seven targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 12-7 victory against the Titans.

Fitzgerald was held hostage by poor quarterback play in this one, as Blaine Gabbert wasn't able to get him the ball on a number of occasions Fitzgerald was open. The worst miscue occurred in the second half when Gabbert simply overthrew him in the end zone. While it was a forgettable outing for most of the Cardinals offense, Fitzgerald was the lone bright spot and seemingly the primary reason Arizona was able to put points on the board. The veteran receiver -- who passed Randy Moss for third on the all-time receiving list Sunday -- will now take aim at Josh Norman and the rest of the Redskins defense in Week 15.