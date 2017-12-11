Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Held to 44 yards
Fitzgerald secured five of seven targets for 44 yards during Sunday's 12-7 victory against the Titans.
Fitzgerald was held hostage by poor quarterback play in this one, as Blaine Gabbert wasn't able to get him the ball on a number of occasions Fitzgerald was open. The worst miscue occurred in the second half when Gabbert simply overthrew him in the end zone. While it was a forgettable outing for most of the Cardinals offense, Fitzgerald was the lone bright spot and seemingly the primary reason Arizona was able to put points on the board. The veteran receiver -- who passed Randy Moss for third on the all-time receiving list Sunday -- will now take aim at Josh Norman and the rest of the Redskins defense in Week 15.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Finds end zone versus Rams•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Shut down by Jags•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Nabs touchdown•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Not locked in for 2018•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: One-year contract extension official•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Nearing extension with Cards•
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...