Fitzgerald recorded two receptions on three targets for four yards in Week 4 against the Panthers.

With both DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and Christian Kirk (groin) healthy enough to go in Week 4, Fitzgerald faded in the Cardinals' offensive gameplan. After earning 12 targets in the the first two contests, Ftizgerald now has only three targets in each of the team's past two games. If Fitzgerald is going to bounce back at any point this season, he'll be in a good position to do so in Week 5 against the Jets.