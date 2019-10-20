Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Held to one catch in win
Fitzgerald caught one of his three targets for a 12-yard gain during Sunday's 27-21 win over the Giants.
You'd have to go back to Week 1 of the 2014 season for the last time Fitzgerald was held to a single catch. There wasn't much going wrong Sunday, rather the Cardinals were content dinking and dunking and running the ball while their defense swarmed fellow rookie Daniel Jones. Fitzgerald has otherwise had somewhat of a renaissance with Kyler Murray throwing him passes with at least five catches in each of his first six games. He'll likely be counted on more Sunday against a tough Saints defense.
