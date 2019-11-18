Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Hits pay dirt in loss
Fitzgerald caught all five of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-26 loss to the 49ers.
The Cards' passing game didn't gain a lot of real estate -- Christian Kirk led the team with only 41 receiving yards -- but Fitzgerald bolstered his production with his first TD since Week 3. The future Hall of Famer is little more than a possession receiver at age 36, but Fitzgerald continues to provide rookie quarterback Kyler Murray with a reliable target, and he's on pace for at least 80 catches for the 11th time in his career.
