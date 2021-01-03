The Cardinals aren't optimistic that Fitzgerald (groin) -- who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams -- will be able to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter notes that with the Cardinals having placed fellow wideout Christian Kirk on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Fitzgerald "could try to surprise" and give it a go in the regular-season finale, but for now, the teams is "not counting on having him available." Resolution on Fitzgerald's status one way or the other should arrive around 2:55 p.m. ET, when the Cardinals release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to kickoff. KeeSean Johnson and Andy Isabella could both end up filling starting roles at receiver along with top target DeAndre Hopkins if Fitzgerald ends up inactive.