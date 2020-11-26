Fitzgerald has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
If that is confirmed by the Cardinals, Fitzgerald would land on the reserve/COVID-19 list and miss Sunday's game against the Patriots. He caught eight of his 10 targets for 62 yards in last Thursday's loss to the Seahawks.
