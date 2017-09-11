Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Inefficient in season opener
Fitzgerald secured six of 13 targets for 74 yards in Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Lions.
Fitzgerald almost never came off the field Sunday, playing 74 of a possible 75 offensive snaps. While he certainly saw his fair share of volume in that time, Fitzgerald's catch rate left much to be desired. However, part of his troubles could be attributed to the quality of passes sent his way as QB Carson Palmer was often under pressure by the Lions' defensive line. Look for the veteran wideout to put together a more efficient outing next week against a Colts secondary sans No. 1 corner Vontae Davis (groin) and top strong safety Clayton Geathers (neck).
