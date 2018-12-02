Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Keys win with 32-yard grab

Fitzgerald caught three of six targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Packers.

Fitzgerald was kept out of the end zone after scoring five touchdowns over the previous five weeks, but he did set up Zane Gonzalez's go-ahead field goal with 1:41 remaining by converting a 3rd-and-23 with a 32-yard catch earlier in the drive. The entire Arizona passing game is tough to trust with flailing rookie Josh Rosen at the helm -- Rosen completed 11 of 26 passes for 149 yards in this one. Owners who turn to Fitzgerald in Week 14 against the Lions will be doing so because of his red-zone proficiency.