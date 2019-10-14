Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Leads Cards in receiving

Fitzgerald caught six of eight targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 34-33 win over the Falcons.

The yardage led all Cards on the afternoon, while Fitzgerald tied David Johnson in catches and targets. The veteran receiver remains the most reliable option Kyler Murray has, giving him a stable fantasy floor -- Fitzgerald has caught at least five passes in every game so far in 2019.

