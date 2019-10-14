Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Leads Cards in receiving
Fitzgerald caught six of eight targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 34-33 win over the Falcons.
The yardage led all Cards on the afternoon, while Fitzgerald tied David Johnson in catches and targets. The veteran receiver remains the most reliable option Kyler Murray has, giving him a stable fantasy floor -- Fitzgerald has caught at least five passes in every game so far in 2019.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Modest numbers in win•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Now trails only Rice in receptions•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Scores in loss to Carolina•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Goes for 104 yards in loss•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Leads team in receiving•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Continues to see preseason action•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Jets taking off
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Worth the hype
Kyler Murray started to show his upside last week, but he's ready to take his game to a whole...