Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Leads team in receiving

Fitzgerald caught eight of 13 targets for 113 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-27 tie with the Lions.

Fitzgerald easily led the team in receiving yardage while also pacing them in targets and receptions. He was at his best in the biggest moments of the game, scoring his touchdown with mere seconds left in regulation and adding a crucial 45-yard reception in overtime. Fitzgerald's big game likely comes as a mild surprise to fantasy owners who were skeptical about Kyler Murray's play, but it was a notable performance nonetheless. With that said, he could struggle to replicate this production in next Sunday's road matchup with the Ravens.