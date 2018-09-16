Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Likely avoids major injury

Coach Steve Wilks believes Fitzgerald's hamstring injury is minor, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Despite the initial optimism, Fitzgerald will require further evaluation Monday after exiting in the third quarter of Sunday's 34-0 loss to the Rams. He was deemed questionable to return shortly after his exit, but the Cardinals had no incentive to bring him back once the game was out of reach. Fitzgerald finished with three catches for 28 yards on five targets as the Cardinals got blown out for a second time in as many weeks. Arizona hosts the Bears in Week 3.

