Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Likely avoids major injury
Coach Steve Wilks believes Fitzgerald's hamstring injury is minor, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Despite the initial optimism, Fitzgerald will require further evaluation Monday after exiting in the third quarter of Sunday's 34-0 loss to the Rams. He was deemed questionable to return shortly after his exit, but the Cardinals had no incentive to bring him back once the game was out of reach. Fitzgerald finished with three catches for 28 yards on five targets as the Cardinals got blown out for a second time in as many weeks. Arizona hosts the Bears in Week 3.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Comes down with hamstring injury•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Catches seven passes•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Going into 15th season•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Could play beyond 2018•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Gets new signal caller•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Will suit up for Cards in 2018•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.