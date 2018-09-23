Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Likely to play Sunday

Fitzgerald (hamstring), who is listed as questionable on the official injury report, will play in Sunday's contest versus the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Fitzgerald had a pair of limited practices this week, but this report adds to previous expectations that he'll be able to play. However, this report isn't official so fantasy owners will want to watch his status before Sunday's 4:25 PM ET kickoff.

