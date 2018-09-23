Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Likely to play Sunday
Fitzgerald (hamstring), who is listed as questionable on the official injury report, will play in Sunday's contest versus the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Fitzgerald had a pair of limited practices this week, but this report adds to previous expectations that he'll be able to play. However, this report isn't official so fantasy owners will want to watch his status before Sunday's 4:25 PM ET kickoff.
More News
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Questionable for Week 3•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Logs limited practice Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Returns to drills Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: No practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Expected to suit up Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Doesn't appear to practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Ride Fuller
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...