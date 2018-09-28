Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald: Limited in practice Thursday

Fitzgerald (hamstring) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Fitzgerald is on pace to follow up a DNP on Wednesday with back-to-back limited practices for the second consecutive week, which resulted in a questionable tag for Week 3 against the Bears. He proceeded to record fewer than three catches (two, to be precise) for the first time since Week 17 of the 2014 season. Part of his lacking production this year has been pathetic quarterback play, so there doesn't seem to be anywhere to go but up as the Cardinals transition from Sam Bradford to rookie Josh Rosen.

More News
Our Latest Stories